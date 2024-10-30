‘Armed’ New York Man Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Child Found

An "armed" and dangerous Hudson Valley man who allegedly killed a child was found following a manhunt that forced schools to close.

We've learned more information a Westchester County murder and arrest in Putnam County.

1 Person Dead, Two Others Injured In Westchester County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday around 11:40 p.m., three people were shot, including two children.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Authorities say 40-year-old Fernando Jimenez allegedly shot three people at the Crossroads at Baldwin Place housing complex in Somers late Monday night.

Canva NYSP loading...

A Hudson Valley student was killed, two others, the student's sibling and mother are said to be in critical condition.

Jimenez, was a romantic partner of the boys' mother and did have permission to be at the residence, police say.

Last Seen On Peekskill Hollow Road area in Putnam Valley, Putnam County, New York

Google Google loading...

Police warned that Jimenez was "armed" as he traveled to Putnam County. He was "last known to be in the Peekskill Hollow Road area in Putnam Valley.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

New York State Police tell all to "avoid the area." The violence led to the closure of Putnam Valley schools as police searched for Jimenez and some residents were ordered to shelter in place.

Westchester County, New York Suspect Arrested

PCSO PCSO loading...

Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Jimenez was found.

Jimenez was charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all felonies.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Jimenez was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is next scheduled to appear before the court on November 4, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State