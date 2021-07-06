‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man On The Loose In The Hudson Valley
Police need help finding an "armed and dangerous" Hudson Valley man who's a person of interest following a murder in the local area.
As a result of what the Village of Ellenville Police Department describes as an" ongoing joint intensive homicide investigation," a person of interest has been developed in the shooting death of Gerald Keith Richardson.
Richardson was shot multiple times at 8 Berme Road in the Village of Ellenville on Tuesday, June 29 just before 11 p.m., police say. Richardson later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police are currently asking for help in finding 30-year-old Dominic Naquan King of Kingston. King also goes by the name "Domo." King is described as being 5'10" 220 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his right and left forearms.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"Do not approach this subject, he is considered armed and dangerous," the Village of Ellenville Police Department said in a press release. "If you know the whereabouts or you see him please contact the Ellenville Police Department immediately at 845-647-4422."
Keep Scrolling:
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change