April Snow: Parts Of New York May See Around ‘Two Feet Of Snow’

Another potentially messy storm is closing in on New York. Residents are being warned to start preparing.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning Monday, urging New Yorkers to prepare for hazardous travel conditions, power outages and more.

Hochul Tells New Yorkers To Prepare For April Snowstorm

“Despite early signs of spring, we are closely monitoring a storm system that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds to parts of our state,” Hochul said.

Heavy snow may fall in some places in the coming days and there are concerns hours of rainfall might trigger severe flooding.

Hochul: Areas in North Country, Capital Region, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Upper Mid-Hudson to See Widespread 6-12 Inches of Snow Through Wednesday Night

According to Hochul's office, the upper Mid-Hudson Valley region along with the North Country, Capital, Central, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions should see snow and sleet that will begin Tuesday and change to snow overnight.

Winter Storm Watches: North Country, Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and the Southern Tier

By Wednesday night those areas may see 6 to 12 inches of snow. The highest elevations in the Adirondacks and Catskills "could see up to two feet of snow."

Winter storm watches are issued for parts of the North Country, Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and Southern Tier.

The lower elevations in the North Country, Capital and upper Mid-Hudson should expect to see a wintry mix and plowable snow, officials say.

Heavy, Wet Snow Could Cause Hazardous Travel and Power Outages, Especially During Wednesday and Thursday Commutes, As Well As Power Outages

Hochul's office is urging New Yorkers to prepare for a "long-duration storm system" that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain and high wind gusts.

"Travel will likely be hazardous, especially during the Wednesday and Thursday commutes, and areas receiving heavy, wet snow could see isolated power outages," Hochul's office stated.

2-3 Inches of Rain Expected Across New York City, Long Island and Lower Mid-Hudson Regions Could Cause Flooding in Low-Lying and Flood-Prone Areas

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall starting Tuesday night and continue through Thursday, in parts of the Hudson Valley as well as New York City and Long Island.

This should result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas, officials say.

Hudson Valley Weather says our region is right on the border of rain or snow. They believe it's gonna come down to the temperatures and where you live in the Hudson Valley.

Hochul says it's "critical" New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather unfolds.

Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH Statewide Could Cause Additional Power Outages and Potentially Moderate Coastal Flooding in New York City and Long Island

Along with rain or snow, wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible Wednesday and Thursday across New York State.

This could cause more isolated power outages and potentially moderate coastal flooding in New York City and Long Island.

