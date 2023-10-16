Applebee’s Closing Dozens Of Stores Including In Upstate New York

With little warning, an Upstate New York Applebee's shut down for good.

Applebee’s announced in early 2023 plans to close 10 to 20 locations across the country. However, in August, "new leadership" took a "closer look at underperforming restaurants" and confirmed 25 to 35 Applebee's' across the country would soon close.

Applebee's Confirms Plans To Close More Stores

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores Getty Images loading...

"Shortly after taking over – we decided to take a strategic look at our portfolio and identify additional restaurant locations that are – are no longer in strong markets and that's due for multiple reasons. Some of those reasons are post-COVID consumer behavior changes," Applebee's president Tony Moralejo said during an earnings call.

The company didn't announce what locations would close. But we've learned at least one New York State location has served its last customer.

Applebee's In Capital Region Is Closed

The Applebee's on Route 9W in Glenmont, New York is among the list of closures. Not only was the Capital Region location on the list but it's officially served its final customers.

Glenmont is a hamlet in the town of Bethlehem in Albany County. It's a neighboring city of Albany.

The Glenmont Applebee's officials closed its doors on Sunday, Oct 15.

“We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage for the past 10 years and have loved being a part of this neighborhood,” a spokesperson from T.L. Cannon, the local Applebee’s franchisee, told News 10.

Glenmont, New York Applebee's Closes

The restaurant was in Glenmont for two decades, but was in the company's bottom 16 percent, officials say.

"This is very sad. A business that’s been here for 2 decades folding up shop because it’s in the bottom 16% of all Applebee’s nationwide. A business that invested in our community and hosted many school functions and fundraisers," Theresa O'Neil who's running for Bethlehem Town Board said. "What’s that say about the business environment in town? Why are we seeing such high failure and turnover rates?

All Glenmont Applebee’s employees have been offered jobs at nearby locations.

