Another New York Child Left In 100-Degree Parked Car

A disturbing trend is continuing in the Hudson Valley after yet another child was found locked inside a hot car during this heat wave.

On Tuesday around 2:15 p.m., the Clarkstown Police Department received a call stating that a young child had been locked in a vehicle at Costco in Nanuet.

Child Left In Parked Car Outside Costco In Rockland County, New York

Warehouse Retailer Costco Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Police say temperatures were around 100 degrees when they responded. The Dad rushed to find help after realizing he made a near-fatal mistake.

The father told police, he returned to his vehicle to retrieve his wallet. He placed his child in the backseat and searched for his wallet in his trunk. The father closed the trunk and quickly realized that he had locked his son inside the vehicle.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

After unsuccessful attempts to gain entry to the vehicle, he ran to get help.

Police Save Child From Parked Car In Nanuet, New York

82089970 Fuse loading...

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. The responding officer found the child in the car. Because the officer wasn't sure how long the child was in the hot car the officer took immediate action and broke the vehicle window.

The child was alert and conscious when he was removed from the vehicle. Police later determined the child was in the hot car for about 15 minutes.

Officials note it can be fatal if anyone is left in a car in near 100-degree heat for over 10 minutes.

Canva Canva loading...

"The Clarkstown Police Department would like to remind everyone of the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot vehicles. On warm days, the temperature inside a car can rise by 20 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes, and children can heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adults, making them particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses," the Clarkstown Police Department stated.

The child is ok and police say no charges will be filed at this time.

Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Sullivan County, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Sadly, a Hudson Valley child died hours earlier after being left in a car in Sullivan County.

Another Tri-State child also passed away after her parent left her in the car. CLICK HERE for more details.

How Parents Can Prevent This Tragedy

Teddy bear fastened in the back seat Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Twelve children have died in 2024 across the United States after being left in hot cars, WCBS 880 Newsradio reports.

Safety experts say parents should create a routine to check the back seat. A reminder is a stuffed animal or diaper bag in the front seat.

DO NOT Leave these In A Hot Car

DO NOT Leave these In A Hot Car Some things are obvious and some you might say, "Wait, really?!" Gallery Credit: Aly

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading: