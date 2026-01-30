New York Announces Massive Changes At America’s Oldest Museum

New York’s oldest museum is about to enter a whole new era after a massive state investment.

The New York State Museum is the oldest and largest state museum in the United States. It explores the cultural, natural, and geological development of New York through extensive collections and interactive exhibits.

Historic Upgrades Coming To New York State Museum

On Thursday, Gov. Hochul announced a "bold new chapter" for the Albany museum.

Hochul and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced the launch of Phase One of a sweeping transformation of the New York State Museum, fueled by a $150 million state investment.

The goal is to turn the iconic institution into a more interactive, family-friendly, and modern destination.

What Changes Are Expected

The first wave of improvements includes new major exhibitions, a dedicated Kids Zone, the reopening of the museum café and gift shop, and the creation of a Visioning Task Force that will help guide future upgrades.

“The transformation of the New York State Museum marks the beginning of a groundbreaking new era for our state,” Gov. Hochul said. “Finally, families across New York can enjoy a dedicated space for learning and engaging with our state history.

The goal of the transformation is to reimagine the museum as a 21st-century cultural anchor for Downtown Albany and a national model for public museums.

Among the biggest changes is a new schedule calling for four to six major exhibitions every year.

The first debuted in December 2025: “Barbie: A Cultural Icon,” featuring more than 300 artifacts from the brand’s history, including the original 1959 doll and a vintage Dreamhouse.

Future exhibits will tackle major moments in New York history, including the 200th anniversary of abolition, the history of vice in the state, and the 25th anniversary of September 11.

Kids will soon have their own destination inside the museum as well. A new Kids Zone is planned for the fourth-floor terrace next to the famous carousel, offering rotating hands-on exhibits designed for play and learning.

In June 2026, the Museum will also debut a massive exhibition marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, spotlighting New York’s role in the American Revolution, and the movements that followed, from women’s rights to civil rights and LGBTQ+ history.

