America’s New King Of Fast Food Is Never Coming To New York State

There's a new fast food joint sitting at the top of the rankings for the best fast food in America.

Sadly, there are no locations in New York State and no plans in the foreseeable future to open up anywhere in the Empire State.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza wildpixel loading...

Below are America's favorite fast food eateries, according to USA Today.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu," USA Today writes about Del Taco.

The poll was voted on by USA Today readers.

Del Taco Not In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The closest Del Taco to Empire State residents appears to be in Virginia.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

America's favorite fast food eatery is in about 20 states, but there are no plans to open in New York.

Jack In The Box acquired Del Taco in 2022. Like Del Taco, there are currently no Jack In The Box locations in the Empire State.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Why Del Taco Won't Open in New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Like In-N-Out and Jack In The Box, Del Taco won't open in New York State, mostly due to "quality control," Business Of Business reports.

There are several "quality control" reasons including:

Distance to a distribution center

Lack of infrastructure

Lack of brand awareness

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

Keep Reading:

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!