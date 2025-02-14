Amazon Planning Massive Warehouse Off New York State Thruway

Amazon hopes to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new warehouse in Upstate New York.

The warehouse would be located just off the New Your State Thruway.

Amazon Wants To Build Massive Warehouse Near New York State Thruway Exit

Plans are being made for Amazon to build a brand-new warehouse in Montgomery County. The 3.2-million-square-foot distribution center is expected to be nearly 5 stories tall, or 104 feet tall.

It would be located just off Exit 27 of the New York State Thruway in town of Florida, Montgomery County, New York. The Montgomery County facility will be about 35 miles northwest of Albany, New York, just outside Amsterdam.

Nearly 1,000 Jobs Created

The facility would use robotic storage systems so orders can be packed and shipped 24 hours a day, seven days a week to delivery centers.

At least 750 people will work at the center. According to reports, construction will cost "several hundred million Construction would cost several hundred million dollars and create at least 300 jobs, according to the Business Review.

Montgomery County is already the home of a nearly two-million-square-foot Target distribution center.

