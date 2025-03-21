Amazon & Kohl’s New Test May Angry Most In New York

A beloved feature may be eliminated.

I'd say 90 percent, if not more, of all my shopping happens online.

When you online shop, returns can be the hardest part.

However, if you order via Amazon and have a Kohl's store nearby you know returns are quite easy.

Amazon & Kohl's Testing Ending Return Policy

Kohl's started accepting Amazon returns in the fall of 2017.

Anyone who has done a return like this, knows its so simple. All you have to do is bring the item you want to return to Kohl's, have an employee scan your return barcode and give the employee your item.

There's no need to rebox or put a shipping label on that box.

However, Kohl's is now testing removing Amazon returns at select stores, Modern Retail reports.

Kohl's Confirms Test

"To continue to learn from our customers, we are conducting a test in a handful of our stores where we will be temporarily discontinuing the third-party returns service. Kohl’s has a test and learn culture that helps us to evolve our store experience and stay informed about customers’ expectations and preferences," Kohl's stated about the change.

Stores in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Washington and Missouri are part of the test, according to Modern Retail.

Kohl's didn't say how long the test will last or how many locations are part of the test.

