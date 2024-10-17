Alert: Laced Drugs Being Sold In Hudson Valley, 1 Dead, 1 Arrested

Following a fatal accident in the Hudson Valley, an alleged drug dealer was arrested.

On Wednesday, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced an arrest following a fatal crash last month.

Fatal Crash In East Fishkill, New York

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov loading...

The Town of East Fishkill Drug Task Force Agents started an investigation after the East Fishkill Police Department requested help with a drug investigation stemming from a fatal auto accident on Sept. 12.

The unnamed deceased driver was found to be in possession of a white powder substance believed to be narcotic, police say.

Cocaine Laced With Fentanyl Found

Canva Canva loading...

"DTF Agents field tested the substance determined to be both cocaine and fentanyl mixed together," the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force told Hudson Valley Post.

The Drug Task Force continues to warn residents that cocaine and other drugs are often "contaminated or mixed" with fentanyl. These laced drugs have been the source of numerous overdose deaths over the past several years in Dutchess County, officials say.

Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested

Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force loading...

A subsequent investigation determined that the person who sold the cocaine mixed with fentanyl to the deceased driver was 32-year-old Joseph M. Kundrat.

Kundrat termed himself into the Town of East Fishkill Police Department and was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree.

Kundrat was later arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Justice Court and released as required by New York State Law, police say.

The accident remains under investigation and more charges related to this case are pending.

