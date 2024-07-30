Alert: Common Cooking Products In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning

More and more cooking products in New York are being recalled because they could cause "permanent damage to the central nervous system."

The FDA first alerted about the cinnamon recall on July 26.

Lead Found In Bronx, New York Cinnamon Powder

ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. of Bronx, NY recalled its ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder because it was potentially contaminated with elevated lead levels.

The ALB Flavor brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located in New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Massachusetts, between Dec. 15., 2022 and May 13, 2024.

"The product is branded under the ALB FLAVOR name and is packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams. It features a brown carton packaging with an image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom," the FDA states.

On Monday, two more products were recalled because of lead.

Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalled Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7oz packing, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead, according to the FDA.

Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between January and May 24.

The product was packed in 7oz plastic bags of the Shahzada brand.

Ozone Park, New York Ground Cinnamon Recalled

American Spices, LLC. of Ozone Park, NY also announced a recall of its Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located in the New York City area between 12/01/2023 and 05/15/2024.

Dangers Of Lead Poisoning

Do Not Consume

No illnesses have been reported for any of the recalls, according to the FDA. Anyone who purcahsed any of the recalled products are "urged to not consume the product" and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

