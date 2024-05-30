Alert: Chinese Rifles Sold In New York May Fire ‘Unexpectedly’

A large amount of rifles, made in China, but sold by a New York company, have been recalled because rifles "can discharge unexpectedly."

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall involving air rifles

Air Rifle Recall In New York State

Crosman Icon is recalling about 2,500 air rifles because they pose a hazard risk.

"An uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard," the CPSC states in it's recall.

Made In China, Imported To New York

The rifles are manufactured in China. They are imported by Crosman Corp, based out of Bloomfield, New York.

Crosman is attempting to contact all known purchasers.

Sold At Stores & Online

The recalled air rifles are sold at Do It Best Hardware, True Value, Service star and Sportsman’s Guide stores nationwide.

They are also sold online at www.Crosman.com, www.pyramydair.com and www.Amazon.com.

Each rifle cost about $310. The recalled air rifles were sold between March 2022 through March 2024.

As of this writing, there have been no injuries reported, but the CPSC says there's been at least one report of "an unintended discharge."

