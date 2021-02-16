Al Pacino, Kaley Cuoco Spotted in Mid-Hudson Region

Legendary actor Al Pacino and Kaley Cuoco were recently in the region.

After the announcement of nominees for both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards, Westchester County Executive George Latimer confirmed seven award nominations in top categories went to productions that filmed right here in Westchester.

The HBO Max comedy, “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best musical comedy series. Cuoco also received Best Actress in a TV series, comedy or musical nomination.

Several scenes were filmed in Westchester, including the Motel 6 in Elmsford, The Galleria in White Plains and at a private residence on Buckout Road in West Harrison, according to Latimer.

“It’s not only a joy to see Westchester’s landscapes featured in award-winning productions, it’s also good to know that the activity brings economic benefit. The nominations represent just a small slice of the success we have had with the film and television industry, which generated $45 million in economic impact in 2019. Film is an important economic driver in Westchester and it will be important to our recovery in 2021," Latimer stated.

Pacino earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a TV drama for his starring role in Amazon drama, “Hunters." The show filmed at Untermeyer Gardens in Yonkers and in the Village of Ossining, which stood in for Paraguay for the opening scene in the fifth episode, officials say.

“Westchester County is attractive to the industry because of our diversity of locations, which offer ample space to spread out and socially distance on set. We can stand in for any backdrop required, from small-town scenes and rural landscapes to urban and industrial settings, historic mansions, hospitable hotels, and film-friendly airport and correctional facility," Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo said.

Other nominees with ties to the Mid-Hudson Region include Scarsdale native Aaron Sorkin who received nods for his motion picture, Trial of the Chicago 7, and Jason Bateman, born in Rye, who was nominated for Best Actor in a television series, drama, for his work in Ozark.

