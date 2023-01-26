Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations.
In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida.
“The addition of Frontier Airlines is a significant accomplishment for New York Stewart International Airport and a big win for our customers, particularly during these challenging times,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said.
Frontier Airlines announced it would offer flights between New York Stewart and Miami International Airport as well as Tampa International Airport three times each per week, starting November 2, 2021 and flights between New York Stewart and Orlando International Airport four times a week starting October 25, 2021.
"(This) marks one of our largest international expansions ever and we are thrilled to now offer our customers affordable service to four more popular destinations offering both sun and fun,” Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President of Commercial, Daniel Shurz said. "Frontier travelers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they’re flying on America’s Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight.”
Frontier Stops Flights From Hudson Valley To Tampa, Miami
I have family who lives in the Tampa area so having another airline that flies directly from the Hudson Valley to Tampa was very convenient. Allegiant flies from Stewart to St. Petersburg.
However, with little to no warning, it appears Frontier has stopped flying from the Hudson Valley to Tampa and Miami.
"This route is currently not available," the Frontier website currently states when looking up flights from Stewart to Tampa, Florida, or Miami, Florida.
Hudson Valley Post reached out to Frontier Airlines on Monday to find out why the flights are no longer available and to see if those flights will return.
Unfortunately, Frontier has not responded to our request.
Flights From Stewart To Orlando Still Available On Frontier
Frontier still flies around three times per week from Stewart to Orlando, according to the airline's website.