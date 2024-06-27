‘Age-Old Pastime’ Free For 20 Million Across New York State

New York State officials are allowing all New Yorkers to enjoy an "age-old pastime" for free.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this coming weekend will be a "a free fishing weekend in New York State."

Free Fishing Weekend Across New York State

All New Yorkers are welcome to fish for free on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

“There’s no better time for aspiring anglers to try freshwater fishing than a free fishing weekend,” Governor Hochul said.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

During this upcoming free fishing weekend, New York State is waiving the fishing license requirement for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

New Yorkers Encouraged to Try Fishing at No Cost

“New York is home to numerous freshwater lakes, ponds, streams and rivers, allowing for memorable fishing experiences for anglers new and novice, as well as friends and family.”

Free fishing began in New York State back in 1991. The goal is to give New Yorkers "who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost," according to Hochul's Office.

Places to Fish

With over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, there are many places across New York State to try freshwater fishing for free in New York State.

“During this free fishing weekend, the State Department of Health encourages everyone to enjoy the beautiful freshwaters of New York State and the age-old pastime of fishing," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

You can find these fish in these areas of New York

Lake Erie

Smallmouth bass fishing

Adirondack lake

Brook trout fishing

Lake Ontario

Pacific salmon fishing

Hudson River

Stripers

Beaver Kill

Brown trout fishing

For fishing locations near you CLICK HERE.

