After ‘Historic Rainfall’ Hurricane Debby Takes Aim On New York

Tropical Storm Debby is now a hurricane, which is expected to arrive in New York State in a few days.

As of this writing, Debby is nearing Tampa, Florida at hurricane strength and is expected to reach the on Monday. A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect along Florida's Big Bend. A storm surge warning is also in effect.

Debby Heads Up East Coast

Experts believe Hurricane Debby will bring a major flood threat to the southern parts of the East Coast. The National Weather Service warns of "potentially historic rainfall" across southeast Georgia and South Carolina through Friday.

After that, Debby’s remnants will continue to move north, towards New York State.

Hurricane Debby Expect To Impact New York State

Weather expert Ben Noll, who's originally from the Hudson Valley, says he's "watching Debby's downpours this week in the Hudson Valley."

Noll reports that Debby's track currently shows it will impact New York State and the rest of the northern parts of the East Coast, including Atlantic Canada, from late Thursday through Saturday.

"Heavy Rain" From Debby Possible Thursday, More Rain Friday And Saturday

Noll says "possibly heavy" rain from Debby may arrive late Thursday afternoon or night for the Hudson Valley.

Rain or showers from Debby are "possible" on Friday, according to Noll.

"Some rain or showers from Debby may linger on Saturday before clearing offshore by Sunday," Noll states.

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of?

What do you need to prepare?

