After 26 Years, New York Changes Endangered Species List

For the first time in 26 years, New York State is making changes to its endangered species list.

On Wednesday, the New York State DEC confirmed changes to its list of endangered, threatened, and special concern species of fish.

DEC Finalizes Protections for Certain Threatened and Endangered Fish, Atlantic Coast Leopard Frog, and Other Species

Officials say this update includes a recently discovered frog species—the Atlantic coast leopard frog—as well as species that have recently been classified under the federal Endangered Species Act.

“Protecting the most vulnerable fish and amphibian species is paramount to ensuring long-term biodiversity and preserving New York’s natural resources,” Acting DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton stated in a press release. “Using the latest science and data helped DEC develop these critical revisions that show progress in the recovery of some fish and reptile species and recognize challenges to others, informing the work of DEC experts to develop the best restoration strategies moving forward.”

First Revisions to State’s Lists Since 1999

This marks the first time the state has updated its endangered and threatened species list since 1999. Officials say these changes reflect the most current information on species distribution and their conservation status.

The updated list of endangered, threatened, and special concern species is available on the DEC’s website.

More Changes Expected

These updates were proposed in August 2024 and open to public comments. Over 1,300 New Yorkers provided comments, the DEC reports.

These change are expected to be the first step in a series of updates from the DEC to revise the state’s overall list of threatened and endangered species.

Within the next two years, the DEC hopes to address different groups of species through separate rulemakings, including those related to amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates, birds, and mammals.

