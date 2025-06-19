Absurd Heat, Severe Storms Expected Across New York For Days

Gov. Hochul says dangerous heat and severe storms are on the way for nearly all of New York. Here’s when it starts—and how hot it could really get.

Earlier this week, the Hudson Valley Post reported on "absurd heat" predicted for the region, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for extended periods of extreme heat and the potential for severe weather.

Hochul Warns New Yorkers About Extreme Heat, Severe Weather

New York Governor Hochul Holds News Conference In Grand Central Terminal Getty Images loading...

All of this wild weather is expected to start on Thursday. A heat advisory is in place for most of the region on Thursday.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of 2025, with even higher temperatures expected this weekend and early next week.

"Feels-Like" temps just around 100 degrees are expected Thursday for the Mid-Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and New York City.

Severe Storms Thursday Could Include Heavy Rain, High Wind Gusts, and Large Hail

Canva Canva loading...

Severe storms are also likely across New York State, including here in the Hudson Valley, later on Thursday.

New Yorkers could see thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, gusts, and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

“With severe storms and dangerous heat expected across the state, I’m urging all New Yorkers to take precautions — stay indoors when possible, stay hydrated, and check on your fellow New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said.

Extreme Heat, High Humidity, Wet Weather Possible Later This Week, Next Week

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul's office also warns of wet weather will Friday and Saturday in parts of the State, followed by a statewide period of high heat and humidity that could exceed feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees starting Sunday.

The heaviest storms are expected in the North Country on Friday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms could impact the North Country and Central New York regions late Saturday.

Feels like temperatures in the 90s on Saturday and near 100 on Sunday are expected throughout much of the Empire State.

Absurd Heat Next Week

Heat Warning Thinkstock loading...

Then the absurd heat is expected to arrive.

Hochul's office warns Monday and Tuesday should bring feels-like temperatures as high as 105 degrees during the day and overnight lows between 70 – 85 degrees statewide through much of next week.

