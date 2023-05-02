A Popular Cheese Has Been Recalled In New York State

The price of everything has gone way up these days. Have you been to a grocery store lately? Eggs, butter, cereal, and just about every other grocery item you can think of has gone up in price and it is getting frustrating. The latest price increase seems to be affecting bird seed which is now very expensive.

Perhaps you have had to adjust the way you shop or perhaps are trying to become more self-sustaining and are planning a garden this summer. A garden, if you plant the right things, can be a great way to offset the cost of groceries for the family.

But as much as you try to save cash these days, there always seems to be something else to worry about. If it is not a shortage, it is most likely a recall.

The latest recall that was announced this week in New York State is for a grated cheese that is sold at Price Chopper.

Get our free mobile app

The supermarket chain says that a variety of PICS Grated Cheese products that have been bought since last December have been recalled because they do not meet quality standards. Customers who purchased them can return them to the store for a full refund.

While there are no known harmful side effects from the products, store officials said, customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

FOOD LABEL CHANGES?

While we are dealing with inflation and shortages, there are other issues being taken up in New York State as well. Dairy farmers in New York are working to get the state to make labels on milk more clear as to what the actual ingredients are.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: