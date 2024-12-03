9 Hudson Valley Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze After Thanksgiving

At least nine Hudson Valley firefighters were injured.

Fire officials say Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for home fires.

Thanksgiving Is Busiest Day For Home Fires In New York

Prior to Thanksgiving, officials reminded New Yorkers how to cook safely for Thanksgiving. Kitchen fires are more common on Thanksgiving and, while delicious, deep-frying your turkey is very dangerous.

Below are tips to safely deep-fry turkey.

Massive Fire In Westchester County, New York

Just after Thanksgiving, firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at 122 Downing Street in Yonkers.

First responders rushed to the third-floor fire of a six-family home on Downing Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The next door building was in danger of catching fire so the blaze was updated to a second-alarm.

Officials report that everyone got out safely, but because of the intense flames firefighters battled the fire from outside.

Nine firefighters were injured putting out the fire. Their conditions weren't released.

The National Weather Service issued the following tips to help with fires near your home.

