6-Time Felon Caught Stealing from Hudson Valley Dollar General

A serial Hudson Valley felon confessed to another local crime.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a repeated offender was sentenced.

Six-Time Felon Sentenced to Prison for Wallkill Burglary

On Monday, 52-year-old John Redner of Middletown was sentenced in to 2.5 to 5 years in prison. Redner previously pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree.

According to the Orange County DA's office, this is Redner's sixth felony conviction.

“Repeat offenders, who continue to commit crimes despite escalating consequences, are the true drivers of crime,” Hoovler said. “We will not tolerate such recidivism and we will seek incarceratory sentences, where appropriate, for those offenders who refuse to stop committing crimes."

Middletown, New York Man Caught Stealing From Dollar General

Just after midnight on July 12, 2024, an employee at a nearby business spotted Redner breaking the window of the Dollar General in the Town of Wallkill.

Redner climbed through the broken window, took several items from the store and fled on a bicycle.

Redner was soon found by police on his bicycle with a cardboard box containing over two dozen boxes of cigarettes he took from the store.

Redner later confessed to unlawfully entering the business with the intent to commit a crime.

