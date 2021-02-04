6 Hudson Valley Hometowns Names ‘Safest’ in New York

Six of the 10 "safest" hometowns in New York State are located in the Hudson Valley, including the two safest.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on the 10 most dangerous places in New York. RoadSnacks recently released "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021." The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

Using the FBI's crime stats, the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based off violent crime and property crime per capita.

Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:

Binghamton Niagara Falls Buffalo Rochester Watertown Syracuse Utica Albany Johnson City Village Jamestown

Hudson Valley residents can be proud no city made the top 10. However, six hometowns were ranked in the top 40 most dangerous cities.

At the bottom of Roadsnack's article on dangerous cities was the list of the 10 safest hometowns in New York. Six from the Hudson Valley made the list. The full list is below:

New Castle Town (Westchester County) Mount Hope Town (Orange County) Whitestown Town (Oneida County) Rye (Westchester County) Northport Village (Suffolk County) Highlands Town (Orange County) Kirkland Town (Oneida County) Elmira Town (Chemung County) Sleepy Hollow Village (Westchester County) Lewisboro Town (Westchester County)

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: