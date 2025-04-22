6 Hometowns In New York Among “Dirtiest” In America

Is your hometown on the list, or near one of the most disgusting cities in America?

LawnStarter recently identified the dirtiest cities in America.

These Are the Dirtiest Cities in America

Below are the 12 cities across the United States that LawnStarter ranked as the dirtiest in America.

These Are the Dirtiest Cities in America

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

If you look at that list and live in New York, there's good news. No city in New York made the list.

Now, the bad news: LawnStarter still believes there are several "dirty" hometowns across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.

Two cities across New York are among the 14 diritest in America. New York's flithiest city is in the Hudson Valley, LawnStarter reports.

Below are the six dirtiest cities in New York State. Four are located in Upstate New York.

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

Yonkers Is New York's Dirtiest City

The rankings are based on 21 total metrics. LawnStarter factored in things like pollution, water quality, waste management, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction across 303 cities.

Yonkers, in Westchester County, was named New York's dirtiest city because it ranked near the bottom of the nation in several key factors.

Yonkers ranked 18th in terms of pollution, 23rd in living conditions and 23rd in resident dissatisfaction.

