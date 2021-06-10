43 Stunning Photos Show Once in a 'Lifetime' Hudson Valley Sunrise

43 Stunning Photos Show Once in a ‘Lifetime’ New York Sunrise
On Thursday, the Hudson Valley experienced a once-in-a-lifetime sunrise. Before Thursday, the historic sunrise occurred just twice in the past 150 years.
A rare solar eclipse occurred on Thursday where the moon covered about 75 percent of the sun, making the sun look like a crescent sun.
A solar eclipse of this magnitude is very rare. It's happened just twice in the New York region in the last 150 years, in Sept. 1875 and October 1959, officials say.
Below are 43 stunning photos of this historic sunrise taken across the Hudson Valley.
