4-Year-Old Shoved To Ground By Postal Worker In The Hudson Valley

A postal worker was sentenced for shoving a 4-year-old child during his mail route in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened back in March.

Mailman Pushed Four-Year-Old In Rockland County

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash blue and white mail box on green grass field

Ramapo police charged Gabriel Stan of Stony Point with attempted assault in the second degree, a felony, attempted assault in the third degree, and endangering the welfare of child, misdemeanors on March 20.

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Police say Stan, a USPS worker, "intentionally" shoved a 4-year-old to the ground while delivering mail in the Viola section of the Town of Ramapo.

The incident was captured on video.

"I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child. The content of this video is very disturbing. Ramapo Police have treated this matter with extreme seriousness," Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht wrote on X after the video went viral.

Sentencing Announced

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash landscape photography of white box van

Last week, Stan pleaded guilty on October 6th to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced the same day.

The now-former postal worker has been sentenced to three years of probation, six weeks of anger management classes, and a $1,000 fine. An order of protection to stay away from the child was also issued.

The Postal Service says his employment ended in July.

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