4 New York State Italian Restaurants Among Best In America

"A bottle of red, a bottle of white It all depends upon your appetite. I'll meet you any time you want In our Italian restaurant." Is your Italian restaurant among the best in America?

Tasting Table recently named "The 20 Best Italian Restaurants In The US"

"Today, Italian food is the second most popular in America, so finding it is no problem. Finding the best, though, is a different challenge. With that in mind, we have chosen the best Italian restaurants in the country," Tasting Table states.

Nearly four million Italian immigrants moved to the United States between 1880 and 1924, officials. Many moved to New York State or the Northeast, which probably explains why New York State dominates the best Italian restaurant list.

Carbone, New York City

Google Google loading...

Carbone in New York City was the first New York restaurant to be named.

"High-end takes on red-sauce fare await at this A-lister Italian restaurant in a retro-glam space," Carbone states.

The Italian-American restaurant located in Greenwich Village was created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick. Thanks to the great success of the New York locations other Carbone has expanded to Las Vegas, Miami, Dallas and Hong Kong.

Redzôra, New York City

Google Google loading...

Redzôra in New York City was also honored.

"Italian eatery highlighting handmade pasta, traditional meat & fish dishes plus local vegetables," Redzôra states.

Rezdôra is considered a rustic Italian restaurant. It's from chef Stefano Secchi and David Switzer and the menu is based on the cuisine of Emilia Romagna.

Lucali, Brooklyn

Google Google loading...

The origin story of this Brooklyn eatery is pretty sweet.

Mark Iacon opened Lucali in Brooklyn after he learned the candy store across from where his father was born was closing.

So he decided to open up an Italian restaurant which was inspired by his grandma's cooking and Brooklyn Pizza.

Via Carota, New York City

Google Google loading...

Via Carota in New York City is the final New York restaurant to make the list.

"Cherished downtown chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi cook deeply appealing Italian food" at this West Village eatery, according to

Via Carota

