$4 Million Worth Of Drugs Found At New York Pizzeria, Near School
Officials from the Hudson Valley helped arrest three people accused of selling a host of drugs at a pizzeria, across from a school.
The Rockland County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force confirmed officials helped with a drug trafficking investigation.
Over 100 Pounds of Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Heroin Seized in Bronx Pizzeria
The Rockland County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force helped a major bust from a Bronx pizzeria.
Over 100 pounds of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and heroin were seized, with a value of over $4 million, officials say.
“The announcement of the arrests of multiple major drug traffickers and the seizure of over 100 pounds of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and heroin is the result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to clean our neighborhoods of these deadly substances," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.
3 Accused Of Selling Drugs New Public School
The drugs were seized inside Mexzzarella Pizza in the Soundview section of the Bronx, officials say.
The pizza shop is located directly across from a public school.
DEA Special Agent Frank Tarentino says the drug trafficking organization was cooking up more than just pizza.
“This drug trafficking organization was cooking up more than pizza in the Bronx. The large stash of cocaine found in the basement of Mexzzarella Pizza is very significant because it had the potential to supply drug networks throughout the Northeast. Cocaine is being laced with fentanyl, which is contributing to poisonings and unnecessary deaths in New York and across the country," Tarentino said.
Guadencio Rosendo Perez, 47, of New York City was charged with operating as a major trafficker and multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Zulema Cardenas Espinoza, 53, of New York City and 45-year-old Alexander Samboy of Connecticut are both facing multiple charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.