4 Key Factors of New York Fall Foliage You Might Not Know
Do you look forward to the fall colors across New York State? I love driving around to find a great place to go hiking, so I can walk through the color changes, knowing that snow is just a few days away, so I had better take the time now to enjoy it while I can.
So, the anticipation of the changing of colors this year, I wanted to know what to expect, when would the leaf colors start to change this year? Will the excessive heat that New York has had really have an effect on when the colors will change if they are intense or not, or would the leaves just fall to the ground without that spectacular (and gradual) change of color?
Here's what I found out:
Will the extreme heat this year affect the Fall leave colors this autumn in New York?
Of course, it will have an effect on the leaves changing this year. It affects the overall weather. The stress that the trees have been under due to lack of rain, over rain, or too much heat will definitely cause the leave color change to be different this year.
Is rain the most significant factor in when the leaves will change color in New York State?
While rain is a big factor and the overall health of the tree are factors, what really determines when and what colors the leaves will turn (according to the US Forestry Service) is all about when the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and how cool the temps get during those first few longer nights. Yes, other factors do include the health of the tree, the average daytime temp, the temp of the nights, and the amount of or lack of rain.
Just remember to get out and enjoy the fall colors while you can, they will be here and gone before you know it.