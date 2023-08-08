Do you look forward to the fall colors across New York State? I love driving around to find a great place to go hiking, so I can walk through the color changes, knowing that snow is just a few days away, so I had better take the time now to enjoy it while I can.

So, the anticipation of the changing of colors this year, I wanted to know what to expect, when would the leaf colors start to change this year? Will the excessive heat that New York has had really have an effect on when the colors will change if they are intense or not, or would the leaves just fall to the ground without that spectacular (and gradual) change of color?

Here's what I found out:

Will the extreme heat this year affect the Fall leave colors this autumn in New York?

Kaaterskill Falls loading...

Of course, it will have an effect on the leaves changing this year. It affects the overall weather. The stress that the trees have been under due to lack of rain, over rain, or too much heat will definitely cause the leave color change to be different this year.

Get our free mobile app

Is rain the most significant factor in when the leaves will change color in New York State?

Fall Decorations Photo by Brittney Burnett on Unsplash loading...

While rain is a big factor and the overall health of the tree are factors, what really determines when and what colors the leaves will turn (according to the US Forestry Service) is all about when the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and how cool the temps get during those first few longer nights. Yes, other factors do include the health of the tree, the average daytime temp, the temp of the nights, and the amount of or lack of rain.

Just remember to get out and enjoy the fall colors while you can, they will be here and gone before you know it.

10 Household Tasks To Get Your Home Ready For The Fall Season When September hits I'd like to think the world divides into two. One half is clinging on to summer with everything they have, while the other half is already starting to put pumpkins around their house and watching scary movies by the fireplace.

Although the official first day of fall is September 22, many people like to start fall traditions early as it excites them and brings them that warm fuzzy feeling. As the days become shorter and the weather changes there are tasks to be done when being a homeowner. Not only does one's mindset change as the seasons do, but the chores around the house change as well.



Now that the seasons are changing it is time to start preparing your home for the weather to come. We have gathered some important fall home maintenance tasks to get you and your home ready for the chilly season.

Here are 10 ways to get your home ready for fall.

Here Are 20 of the Best Places to Watch the Snow Fall in Maine During the Winter Maine is home to some of the most amazing views, especially when the snow falls. Here are some of the best places to watch the snowfall during the winter.