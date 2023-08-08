Hudson Valley Woman Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On Dangerous Part Of 9W

A Hudson Valley woman lost her life after a 21-year-old drove in the wrong direction on 9W.

The Town of Lloyd Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that killed a Dutchess County woman.

Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Crash In Ulster County, New York

Police responded to a two-car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 on Route 9W near Chapel Hill Road in Highland.

A 21-year-old Poughkeepsie man was driving a 2008 Ford Explorer southbound on Rt. 9W when he crossed into the northbound lane striking a 2016 Chevy Cruze which was traveling northbound on Route 9W, police.

The 21-year-old man from Poughkeepsie was the only person in the Ford Explorer. He wasn't injured, according to the Town of Lloyd Police Department.

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Killed In Crash In Highland, New York

The driver of the Chevy Cruze, a 50-year-old Poughkeepsie man was taken by New Paltz Rescue Squad to Vassar Hospital for internal injuries.

The only passenger in the Chevy Cruze, a 52-year-old Poughkeepsie woman was transported by Mobil Life Ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

The unnamed 52-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie died from her injuries at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Names are being withheld pending family notification, police say.

Route 9W was closed near the crash scene for several hours Sunday morning.

This is at least the second accident on Route 9W near Chapel Hill Road in Highland in the past few days, according to a resident who commented on the police Facebook post about the fatal crash.

