A third arrest has been made following a 2022 murder in the Hudson Valley.

The City of Beacon Police Department announced the arrest of a Delaware man in connection to a murder in Beacon.

Murder In Beacon, New York

Delaware Man Arrested After 2022 Murder In Beacon

This week, the City of Beacon Police Department has arrested a third suspect in connection to a 2022 murder.

Police arrested 24-year-old Zyree Downing of Middletown, Delaware. He was charged with murder in the first degree.

"This arrest, together with the June 11th arrest of Naije Perrette and the September 5th arrest of Khyree Pratt, represents yet another facet in the culmination of years of diligent work by members of the Beacon Police Department, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and other assisting agencies. At this time all three individuals who were present at and participated in the murder of Mr. Pittman have been arrested," Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia stated.

Downing was an inmate in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution at the time of his arrest. He was brought to Dutchess County processed on the murder charge and sent to the Dutchess County Jail.

"These arrests were literally years in the making," Figlia added.

