$36 Million Prescription Drug Scheme In New York Has Hudson Valley Ties
The scheme resulted in nearly $36 million worth of drugs being sold across New York.
A New Windsor man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to his role in a multi-million-dollar prescription drug scheme.
Two Pharmacists Convicted for Illegal Distribution of
A federal jury in Brooklyn returned guilty verdicts against licensed pharmacists Yousef Ennab and Mohamed Hassan on all counts of a superseding indictment charging them with conspiracies to dispense and distribute oxycodone, as well as distribution and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
The verdict followed a three-week trial.
The trial proved that the licensed pharmacists participated in a large-scale scheme using illegal medical prescriptions to obtain oxycodone for distribution on the streets across New York.
New Windsor, New York Man Pleads Guilty
Anthony Mathis, 55, of New Windsor was one of seven co-defendants who pleaded guilty. Officials say Mathis and the co-defendants were "drug dealers" who distributed illegally obtained oxycodone.
“The defendants abused their access to oxycodone and violated the trust placed in them as pharmacists by illegally agreeing to supply drug dealers with tens of thousands of pills to sell on the streets of our district with zero regard for the immense harm this dangerously addictive narcotic has caused,” United States Attorney John J. Durham stated.
$36 Million Scheme
The scheme relied on filling illegally issued prescriptions for 30-day supplies of oxycodone 30 mg, often for patients that the resident doctor at the practice had never examined.
Oxycodone 30 pills are high in strength and are often prescribed to cancer patients.
In total, the scheme resulted in the illegal distribution of more than 1.2 million pills of oxycodone worth more than $36 million in retail street value.
