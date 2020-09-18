More bars, including two popular bars in the Hudson Valley, lost its liquor licenses for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo the state has suspended liquor licenses for 33 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding alleged egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders, bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 201. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"New Yorkers have worked together to stop the spread of coronavirus -- but with our infection rate hovering around 1 percent and the threat of a second wave on the horizon, we must double down on the successful strategies that have helped us over the last six months," Cuomo said. "While it is clear the increased enforcement by our task force has made an impact, we cannot let ourselves become complacent or allow those coming from other states to import indifference for these critical public health rules. This action should serve as a reminder to the small number of establishments who openly flout the rules that they are putting all New Yorkers at risk, and they will be held accountable."

With the return of college students for the fall semester, Governor Cuomo has directed the State Liquor Authority to increase efforts to ensure bars and restaurants in areas where college students gather are abiding by all public health measures. To date, this enforcement effort has found alleged egregious violations in Cortland, Dutchess, Madison, Monroe, Oswego and Schenectady counties, with violation leading to the summary suspension of the establishment's license.

The 33 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board are located in New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Finger Lakes, Capital Region and Central New York. A county breakdown is below:

In Dutchess County, on Sept 11, SLA investigators observed approximately 50 patrons inside the Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie consuming alcohol, dancing to live DJ music, not wearing facial coverings and ignoring social distancing, officials say.

No food was observed being served, with an investigator ordering a beer while standing at the bar without being required to purchase food, according to the SLA. Investigators also claim to have visted additionally observed approximately 25 patrons on the outdoor patio, more than half of who were standing and consuming alcohol without facial coverings.

We reached to the owner and manager of Mahoney's when news broke early this week, but have not heard back to our request for comment.

On Sept 9, in response to numerous complaints of excessive noise and social distancing violations, the Yonkers Police Department and Yonkers Fire Department conducted a compliance check of Blue Bar & Grill in Yonkers and allegedly found a DJ playing extremely loud music with 119 crowded inside the bar with a maximum occupancy of just 62 under the Department of Health's indoor service guidelines.

Officers reported a total lack of social distancing inside the bar, with numerous patrons not wearing facial coverings and mingling and drinking throughout the premises, officials say. Officers additionally noted no food was being served and found the businesses' food permit had expired, according to the SLA.

The other 31 bars and restaurants suspended are listed below, along with information on their violations and the date of their suspensions, according to the governor's office:

"Clubhouse" at 325 Central Avenue in Albany, on August 29, 2020

On August 28th, based on numerous complaints that the bar was overcrowded with no social distancing, an SLA Investigator observed seventeen patrons milling about inside the premises without facial coverings. There were twelve patrons seated at the bar and two standing nearby, with no evidence of food being served. The investigator ordered an alcoholic beverage and was not offered or required to purchase any food, a violation of Executive Order, from a bartender without a facial covering. The SLA attempted to inform the establishment of requirements before the inspection, with an investigator reaching out to the business on August 24th to discuss the complaints received -- an employee who answered the phone relayed the owner was not available and hung up while being notified of the potential violations.

"Belle Harbor Yacht Club" at 533 Beach 126th Street in Queens, on August 29, 2020

On August 28th, following complaints of a large gathering, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately eighty patrons standing, drinking and congregating in a parking lot outside the premises, ignoring social distancing guidelines. Approximately twenty-five individuals were observed without facial coverings.

"Karvouna Mezze" 241 Bowery in Manhattan, on August 29, 2020

On August 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a guitar player and a singer without a facial coverings performing outside the premises. Approximately twenty patrons -- most without facial coverings -- were drinking, dancing and violating social distancing regulations.

"Temptations" at 10 Carlough Road in Bohemia, on September 1, 2020

On August 29th , investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately ten patrons and employees -- most without facial coverings -- standing, congregating and lingering directly in front of the premises, ignoring social distancing guidelines. Upon entering the establishment, investigators observed several employees without facial coverings, including two bartenders, multiple security guards, and an employee performing a lap dance. Investigators also documented patrons ignoring social distancing inside the establishment, and no food was observed at tables throughout the premises.

"SoHo KTV & Bar" at 32-02 Linden Place in Queens, on September 1, 2020

On August 30th, the New York City Sheriff's Office responded to the location following complaints the bar was open and operating with patrons inside, in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders. The Sheriff's Office reported observing a group of forty to fifty patrons exiting the building from an emergency exit as officers arrived. Officers inspected the karaoke rooms inside the premises and found evidence patrons had just left, including left over food and partially-consumed bottles of alcohol. Another twenty-three patrons, along with the manager, were found by officers on the roof of the premises.

"CJ Diamond Café" at 41-02 College Point Boulevard in Queens, on September 2, 2020

On September 1st, the New York City Sheriff's Office arrived at the location at approximately 11:30 p.m in response to a complaint of people inside the premises and observed a group of people entering the establishment. Upon entering, officers found thirty patrons inside and witnessed between seventy-five and one hundred additional patrons departing the premises through an emergency exit. Officers found two rooms inside the premises with patrons singing, drinking and several smoking -- in clear violation of the Governor's Executive Orders, which have prohibited indoors service since March 16th and the NYS Clean Indoor Air Act.

"Plaza Papo Deli" at 350-26 East Main Street in Patchogue, on September 2, 2020

On August 29th, following an underage sting where an underage agent with the Suffolk County Police Department was able to purchase alcohol at Plaza Papo Deli, an investigator with the state's multi-agency task force entered the grocery store -- which is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption -- and observed ten patrons drinking alcohol, listening to music and watching TV in the rear of the premises. The investigator also discovered illicit prescription drugs for sale behind the counter and the Suffolk County Police arrested the manager for criminal diversion of prescription medication.

"La Troncalena Lounge & Restaurant" at 102-10 37th Avenue in Queens, on September 2, 2020

On August 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed six patrons drinking inside, multiple employees without masks, and ten to fifteen patrons outside drinking and not socially distancing, one of which was singing karaoke, all in flagrant violation of multiple Governor's Executive Orders including one in place since March 16, 2020.

"Black Emperor Bar" at 197 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, on September 2, 2020

On August 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed in excess of eight patrons standing, drinking and congregating in front of the licensed premises. Inside, investigators observed three patrons sitting and drinking at the bar and one patron standing inside with a drink in his hand, all in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020.

"Las Lagunas Deli Grocery" at 281 Saint Nicholas Avenue in Queens, on September 4, 2020

On September 2nd, NYPD officers found nine individuals inside this grocery store -- which is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption at all -- drinking and violating social distancing regulations. Officers also discovered two illegal gambling video game devices inside the premises.

"Taqueria Diana" at 524 9th Avenue in Manhattan, on September 4, 2020

On September 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed five patrons drinking inside the premises, in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order, which has prohibited indoors dining in New York City since March 16, 2020. The patrons were not wearing facial coverings or practicing social distancing, and both the bartender and a kitchen employee were also observed without facial coverings. The business is a repeat offender, with investigators observing two patrons inside the premises on July 28th.

"Three Bear Inn" at 3 Broome Street in Marathon, on September 4, 2020

On September 3rd, following complaints, an SLA investigator made an undisclosed visit to the premises, observing a band playing outside with approximately thirty patrons consuming alcohol and ignoring social distancing regulations, including multiple patrons who were not wearing facial coverings. The licensee was also found serving alcohol from an unlicensed bar outside, without food. The licensee had previously been warned by the SLA following complaints of social distancing violations in late May and in early June.

"We Go KTV" at 36-10 Union Street in Queens, on September 4, 2020

On September 4th, in response to 311 complaints of loud thumping music emanating from the premises, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD observed six patrons in the lobby entering the premises. Upon entering the third floor of the establishment, investigators discovered a crowd estimated to be in excess of one-hundred patrons. After the patrons began rushing out the emergency exit, the inspection team required backup from the 109th Precinct, and NYPD officers subsequently arrested of two individuals for possession of ketamine and issued two criminal court summonses for "disorderly premise," including a lack of social distancing and patrons not wearing facial coverings throughout the establishment.

"Off-Key Tikki" at 32 Baker Place in Patchogue, on September 4, 2020

Following complaints of social distancing violations, the SLA issued a warning to the licensee to cease and desist on August 25th. Less than a week later, on August 29th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed seven patrons standing in the outdoor service area without facial coverings and ignoring social distancing regulations. The following night, investigators returned finding several patrons standing, consuming alcohol and mingling about the bar area inside the premises without facial coverings, multiple patrons seated at the bar not spaced 6 feet apart, multiple employees without facial coverings, and multiple patrons exiting the premises with open containers.

"Sabor Norteno" at 102-06 43rd Avenue on Queens, on September 5, 2020

On September 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed over twenty-seven patrons inside the premises consuming alcohol in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020, which prohibits indoor dining in New York City.

"The Skinny Bar Lounge" at 174 Orchard Street in Manhattan, on September 5, 2020

On September 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed over twenty patrons without facial coverings standing directly in front of the premises, drinking without food; one employee without a facial covering; and seven patrons approximately fifty feet from the premises without facial coverings drinking alcohol.

"Sushiva" at 615 9th Street in Manhattan, on September 5, 2020

On September 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed six patrons drinking and eating inside the establishment, in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020, which prohibits indoor dining in New York City. Sushiva's liquor license had just been issued three months earlier, on June 1, 2020.

"Zurang" at 41-14 162nd Street in Queens, on September 7, 2020

On September 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately a dozen patrons dining inside the premises, in addition to another dozen in six separate, permanently constructed rooms in the rear patio, all in flagrant violation of the indoor dining restrictions in place since March 16, 2020.

"Marco's" at 1071 Broadway in Brooklyn, on September 7, 2020

On September 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed thirty-seven patrons drinking without food in the rear yard of the premises, an area with a maximum occupancy of just eighteen. Investigators also observed additional patrons purchasing drinks from a walkup bar, in clear violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Kochi" at 652 10th Avenue in Manhattan, on September 9, 2020

On September 7th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons directly outside the premises, standing, drinking and ignoring social distancing regulations, most without facial coverings. Investigators entered the premises and observed approximately thirty patrons and servers inside the premises, in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order prohibiting indoor dining in New York City since March 16, 2020.

"Casa Rubio Restaurant" at 98-05 Northern Boulevard in Queens, on September 9, 2020

On September 9th, an investigator with the state's multi-agency task force and NYPD officers observed twenty-seven patrons dining inside the restaurant in violation of the indoor dining restrictions in effect since March 16, 2020. Investigators also observed at least thirty patrons dining outdoors at back-to-back tables with no social distancing and two employees without facial coverings. Investigators also observed seven patrons without facial coverings waiting to enter the premises and a DJ set up indoors, in violation of their license.

"Klassique Bar & Lounge" at 3813-3817 Boston Road in the Bronx, on September 9, 2020

On September 5th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately seventy patrons congregating outside the premises, with over half of the patrons standing and drinking near outdoor tables. Investigators also observed one patron inside the premises drinking and a member of the waitstaff without a facial covering.

"Masons on Alexander" at 315 Alexander Street in Rochester, on September 9, 2020

On September 4th, an SLA investigator made an undisclosed visit, discovering a packed bar with numerous social distancing violations. After paying a $5 cover charge, the investigator purchased a beer without food at the upstairs main bar, noting all three bartenders present had facial coverings pulled down below their noses and mouths. The investigator documented fifty-five patrons near the bar area, at least ten standing and drinking without facial coverings, and numerous patrons coming and going from the area, completely ignoring social distancing requirements. The investigator also observed sixteen patrons in the basement bar area, including six standing and drinking, and two bartenders improperly wearing their facial coverings. The investigator asked to order food and was told by a bartender that the premises only serves popcorn, a fact the owner later confirmed. Directly outside the bar, the investigator observed eighteen patrons, most of whom were standing, drinking and ignoring social distancing.

"Sunny Grocery & Discount" at 131-13 Jamaica Avenue in Queens, on September 11, 2020

On September 10th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and NYPD officers found the grocery store -- which is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption at all -- operating as a bar, with five patrons drinking in a back room of the premises, and an illegal, makeshift urinal set up in the backyard for patrons. NYPD officers arrested the licensee, charging him with operating an unlicensed bottle club and for selling untaxed cigarettes.

"3 in 1 Deli Grocery" at 131-11 Jamaica Avenue in Queens, on September 11, 2020

On September 10th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD observed the premises' manager without a facial covering and two patrons drinking inside the establishment without food, in violation of the indoor service restrictions in effect since March 16, 2020. An additional seven patrons were consuming alcohol and violating social distancing regulations in an unauthorized indoor structure in the backyard. In addition, an open bottle of hard liquor, prescription medication, and cigarettes were found at the establishment, even though their license only authorizes the sale of beer. NYPD officers issued criminal court summonses to the manager for criminal diversion of prescription medication, sale of cigarettes without a license, and failure to comply with Executive Orders regarding indoor service and employees without facial coverings.

"Wolff's Biergarten" 165 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady, on September 11, 2020

On September 10th, SLA investigators made an undisclosed visit to the premises, observing at least thirteen patrons standing and drinking shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar. There was no evidence of any food being served during the forty-minute inspection, with an investigator ordering a beer while standing at the bar, without being required to purchase food. Investigators documented a table with thirteen patrons, in violation of Department of Health Guidelines and an employee without a facial covering. Numerous patrons were observed walking, mingling and drinking throughout the premises without facial coverings. The licensee's owner was previously warned by SLA regarding complaints of employees without facial coverings and patrons standing and consuming, both violations of public health rules.

"Toku Modern Asian" at 2014C Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, on September 12, 2020

On September 11th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a long line of patrons waiting to enter the premises while ignoring social distancing and with just a handful wearing facial coverings. Investigators documented 118 patrons crowded inside the premises, which has a maximum occupancy of just 90 under the Department of Health's indoor service guidelines. An additional 67 patrons were gathered in an outside dining area that had a maximum occupancy of just 32. Investigators also observed numerous patrons buying drinks from the bar without food and taking them outside to consume.

"Joyce's Tavern" at 3823-3825 Richmond Avenue on Staten Island, on September 12, 2020

On September 11th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a table of ten patrons inside the premises consuming beverages and another table of one eating and drinking inside -- violating the indoor dining restrictions in effect since March 16, 2020.

"Risky Business Café" at 18 Lebanon Street in Hamilton, on September 12, 2020

On September 11th, SLA investigators made a disclosed visit to the premises, observing approximately fifteen patrons -- ignoring social distancing and most without facial coverings -- waiting to enter the establishment. Investigators, who were initially prevented entry by staff, observed approximately 70 patrons inside the premises, despite the establishment having a maximum occupancy of just 43 individuals under the Department of Health's indoor service guidelines. Investigators documented the majority of patrons standing and consuming alcohol without facial coverings, in complete disregard of social distancing regulations. Investigators also noted no food being served, which was confirmed by the owner who admitted they only had popcorn and ice cream sandwiches available for purchase.

"Suenos Americano Bar Restaurant" at 35-14 & 35-16 Junction Boulevard in Queens, on September 13, 2020

On September 12th, NYPD officers responding to noise complaints after 1: found the premises and front gate closed. Upon observing a patron exit the premises from a side entrance, officers gained entry to find approximately 75 individuals being herded out of an indoor basement bar area -- operating in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020 restricting indoor dining in New York City. Officers report no food being served and employees not wearing facial coverings, while pictures reflect dozens of patrons present without facial coverings and ignoring social distancing regulations. Officers also witnessed DJ's packing up equipment even though this licensee is not permitted to have a DJ or operate as a nightclub.

"Patrizia Pizza" at 35 Broadway in Brooklyn, on September 13, 2020