A popular Hudson Valley bar no longer has a liquor license.

Patrons at Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse were unable to order beer, wine or mixed drinks on Sunday after the business' liquor license was made inactive. The iconic bar and restaurant has been in business for 16 years in the City of Poughkeepsie near the Metro-North train station. The two-floor restaurant and bar hosts several charity events throughout the year and is a popular gathering spot for locals, as well as college students.

According to sources, the bar was allegedly cited for COVID-19 related violations. An online search shows the company's liquor license is now listed as "inactive." We reached out to both the owner and manager of Mahoney's but they have not responded to our request for comment.

Google Maps

While they are not currently serving alcohol, Mahoney's is still open for food. It's unclear how long until Mahoney's will need to wait until they can add alcohol back on to their menu. When the State Liquor Authority makes the decision to summarily suspend a license, that is not the final determination on the merits of the case. According to the state, "The licensee is entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing before an Administrative Law Judge. An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court."

In April, Bourbon Street in Monroe was warned by Liquor Authority agents that they were violating COVID-19 restrictions. After returning the next month, it was determined that the bar was still in violation of the ordinances and their liquor license was suspended. The business has since regained its license and is once again serving alcohol.