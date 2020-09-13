While it's always difficult to predict the weather this far in advance, one atmospheric phenomenon can be an indicator just how much snow we could expect this winter. A La Niña has formed near the equator in the Pacific, and while that may seem far away, it's impact can felt all over the world, especially during the winter.

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream south during the winter months. This means warmer than usual weather in the south, and wetter out west. As far the Northeast, this could mean snowier conditions. However, meteorologists say this La Niña is fairly weak. Forecasters compare it to the last one we experienced, which was in winter of 2017-18.

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in tropical Pacific Ocean. it is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world.

La Niñas also can lead to very active hurricanes season in the Atlantic, which is what we're seeing right now. As far as a snowy winter, again, this La Niña is not that strong. it may mean a little bit of extra snow, though nothing too insane. We hope.