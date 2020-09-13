Discover Fall in the Hudson Valley with Historic Huguenot Street

Fall is a popular season in the Hudson Valley. Many people visit to enjoy the leaves changing color, the fresh apples and the amazing pumpkins. The air turns crisp and the days shorten but it is still a great time to enjoy the outdoors. This Saturday Historic Huguenot Street (HHS) invites you to travel back in time and discover what fall meant to the indigenous people of the Hudson Valley. Join the for a walking tour The Autumn Harvest: Maize, Nuts and Venison.

HHS has offered the Spring and Summer versions of this tour already this year and this weekend they move on to the Fall. Join them to discover how the Esopus people lived off the land. Learn how the Fall was a time for collecting nuts and hunting game. This seasonal walk will be guided by Justin Wexler. He will help you identify things along the trail while explaining the surrounding ecosystem. He will introduce you to the Munsse language and it's folklore.

The event is this Saturday September 12th from 11AM to 12:30PM. This is a ticketed event. General admission is $18 and discounted admission is $16 for HHS members, seniors, students, active military members and veterans. All ticket are final sale and are non-refundable. Check-in is at the Dubois Fort Visitor Center.