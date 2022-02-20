10 Indoor Activities in New Paltz that are Actually Fun
I have visited New Paltz ever since I was a teenager. My dad would bring us up to Minnewaska on hot summer days to enjoy the lake and the falls. Later in life, I attend SUNY New Paltz which is when I became more familiar with other things to do around town.
It turns out that New Paltz really is a town you can do things all year round no matter what the weather has planned. Indoor activities for cold winter days or even those hot summer days are plentiful and not hard to access. Beyond the eclectic shopping, party bars and a number of delicious restaurants New Platz offers other forms of entertainment you might not realize.
Indoor Activities in New Paltz
On any given day in New Paltz, you can see a blockbuster movie for one of the cheapest prices in the Hudson Valley plus you get real butter on your popcorn at the New Paltz Cinemas. This weekend (Feb18, 2022) they have added the much-awaited movie "Dog" to their lineup.
If you were looking to enjoy a menu that has something for everyone including their own beers plus you were hoping for a little friendly competition between friends you might want to head to Bacchus Restuarant for food and a round of billiards.
These are just two of the 10 things I found to do indoors in New Paltz that will be fun. See the other 8 in the list below.