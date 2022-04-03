Kid Friendly Annual Easter Events Return to New Paltz, NY
Over the next two weeks, we will be telling you about a lot of Easter activities that will be happening around the Hudson Valley. Each community is bound to have some sort of fun planned in the days leading up to the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Fortunately, this year we will be able to get out again and enjoy a good Easter Egg Hunt.
One Hudson Valley community has planned two separate events that you can do to celebrate the arrival of the easter bunny. Both will be fun for kids to participate in and easy for parents to enjoy too. The Town of New Paltz Youth program along with the New Paltz Police department has organized some Easter time fun.
Town of New Paltz Plans Two Easter Events
It is your choice to do both or just one. Whatever your little bunnies are up for this year. You can enjoy an Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt at Hasbrouck park and an Easter egg hunt at Huguenot Street. All of these events are sponsored by Shoprite, The New Paltz Office of Community Wellness, The New Paltz Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
New Paltz Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt April 9th and 10th
The Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt at Hasbrouck Park takes place on Saturday, April 9th, and Sunday, April 10th, no sign up required. You can head out anytime with your scavenger checklist and mark off what you find. Then, you turn in your list at the New Paltz Youth Wellness Center Monday through Friday for a chance to win some great prizes.
Easter Egg Hunt at Huguenot Street in New Paltz
The 34th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Huguenot Street will be held from 12 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, April 9th. No registration is required for this event. The hunt is open for kids ages 1 to 12 years of age. There will be 5000 eggs and tons of prizes. Information on both events is available on Facebook and by calling Jim Tinger at (845) 325 - 2593 or 255 - 5140.