Boos and Brews Back for October at Historic Huguenot Street

If you still haven't had a chance to attend a Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, October would be the month to go. Gather your friend who are brave at heart and meet for an evening of eerie fun. The organizers of one of the most historically spooky tours in the Hudson Valley have decided to extend their events into October.

Friday Night Boos and Brews kicked off earlier this summer as a reincarnation of Cider and Spirits which was the 2019 version of Boos and Brews. This fun, spooky and socially distance haunted tour of Historical Huguenot Street starts at the DuBois Fort Visitor Center on Friday nights in October at 6:30 PM. This is a great way to kick off a weekend of apple and pumpkin picking. You'll enjoy refreshments, local history and a legend or two.

Tour guests can enjoy a glass of locally-made hard cider or craft beer while walking the grounds. The exterior walking tour takes you through one of the oldest streets in America. The tour also shares the creepy mysterious past of New Paltz. You will need a ticket because space is limited. Your ticket includes one glass of hard cider or beer. Additional drink and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase during the evening.