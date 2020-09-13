Will Halloween be Canceled in the Hudson Valley this Year?

We know it's only September, but we might as well get a handle on this while we still can. What is Halloween going to look like in 2020?

Last year, there was a whole lot of drama in Facebook Mom groups around the Hudson Valley. It was all over a rainy forecast for Halloween. Needless to say, we're pretty sure there will be some fun conversations going on this year because of COVID-19.

ABC7 NY is reporting that Los Angeles, California has canceled Halloween.

Already?

Anyway, here are the rules in place for Halloween in California according to ABC 7:

No door-to-door trick-or-treating.

No "trunk or treating" either. Children will similarly not be allowed to collect treats going car-to-car as an alternative to door-to-door.

No parties.

No carnivals, festivals, live entertainment or haunted houses.

Fortunately, it already seems as though New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said things like haunted houses and fall activities like apple picking and pumpkin picking are low-risk activities.

While all those fun activities are canceled LA says you can still do online parties, car parades and Halloween movies at the drive-in theaters at night.

Could we see car parades with candy being thrown out the window to trick-or-treaters? We've already seen a few changes happening around town. The New Paltz Halloween parade has already been canceled for this year and the Headless Horseman Haunted Hayride and Haunted Houses has been altered to a drive-through format.

Will it be a normal spooky season in the Hudson Valley? How should we go about this?