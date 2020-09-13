A Rare Full Blue Moon Will Rise in the Hudson Valley on Halloween

There's nothing more relaxing than looking up at the beautiful Hudson Valley sky lit up at night.

It's a nice way to get outside and forget about all the craziness going on in the world. Plus, have some pretty great secluded spots to get away from the bright lights and get a close look at the stars above.

Hopefully, you can plan out some time in the future to do just that.

Can you believe we're already into September? With that being said, I did some research and found out that there are only 4 full moons left for the year 2020.

According to HouseBeautiful.com, the most recent full moon was back on September 2nd. But there's a special full moon coming in the month of October. On Halloween to be exact.

Spooky.

The website explains that on October 31st, 2020 we will have a rare full Blue Moon. What makes it so special? Well, that will be the only full Blue Moon until 2039. We'll be waiting almost 20 years to get another glimpse!

Another fun fact? October is the only month with 2 full moons (on the 1st and 31st). I'm sure somewhere in some scary story that has a spooky significance, but we'll just take it as some fun information to hold on to for the rest of the year.

As for the rest of the year, we'll have a full moon on November 30th and another on December 29th.

Will you be stargazing around the Hudson Valley within the next few months? Where is your secret spot? Let us know on our Facebook page!