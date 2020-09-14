New York Woman Fatally Struck By Train in Hudson Valley

A "brilliant" New York social worker was fatally hit by a train in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday just before 8 p.m., Columbia County 911 operators sent the City of Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department and the Greenport Rescue Squad to reports of a person hit by a train north of the Hudson Amtrak Train Station.

The Columbia County Sheriff's began to investigate after it was determined the incident happened in Greenport, officials say.

An Amtrak Passenger Train heading south towards New York City fatally hit 54-year-old Anna Podgorbunski of New York City, News 10 reports. Podgorbunski was walking north on the railroad tracks, for an unknown reason, police say.

Podgorbunski worked as a social worker and psychotherapist, AP News reports after researching Podgorbunski's LinkedIn.

"Anna is a brilliant young social work professional who proves to be as humane a person as one could ask for. I highly recommend Anna to work with any population she decides. In short Anna is a remarkable human being," Social Worker Cesar Flores Jr. wrote on LinkedIn about Podgorbunski.

Podgorbunski's Facebook indicates she worked as a psychotherapist at Hope Center for rehabilitation and nursing care.