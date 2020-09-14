Amazon, Tesla Dealership Coming to Lower Hudson Valley

Amazon and Tesla announced plans to operate out of the Lower Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Both companies are coming to the Town of Greenburgh in Westchester County, according to Town of Greenburgh supervisor Paul Feiner.

"Tesla is actively retro-fitting the former Joyce Leslie building on Rt. 119, for a showroom/dealer location. Amazon plans a last-mile facility in the Elmsford warehousing portion of the Town," Feiner wrote on Facebook.

Tesla has seven showrooms in New York, including two others in Westchester County in White Plains and Mt. Kisco. Amazon's facility is expected to open by the end of 2020.

"We’re excited to continue our investment in the state of New York with the addition of a new AMXL operations location in Town of Greenburgh. Amazon has long provided delivery of large products such as televisions to couches, and we’re excited to continue expanding this offering to customers in the Westchester County area. We expect the site to open in 2020," Amazon said in a statement, provided by Feiner.

A new ShopRite, along Saw Mill Road, that will replace an old movie theater is also in the works, Feiner notes.

"The Town issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for outside assistance via and Economic Development specialist to assist in filling vacancies. That RFQ was reissued with a COVID-related supplement and the Town has received responses from 12 individuals and firms seeking to assist the Town with Economic Development (in areas including Assistance navigating County, State and Federal economic recovery stimulus programs; Assistance with private financial institutions/lenders regarding small business loans; Identifying toolkits, grants, and other assistance from non-profits and other organizations; Conducting surveys, one-on-one business outreach; Advising on land-use patterns/shifts; consumer behavioral shifts; etc.). The Town Board plans to conduct interviews with the most qualified of the responders in September/October," Feiner wrote.