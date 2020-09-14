Hudson Valley Man Stabbed at Stewart’s, Suspect At Large

Police are hoping for help after a man was stabbed outside Stewart's Shops.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday just before 9 p.m., officers from the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to Garnet Health Medical Center for a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers interviewed the victim, a 30-year-old man from Mount Hope, who sustained lacerations to his upper left arm. The man told police he was involved in a road rage incident while traveling on County Route 78 in the vicinity of Mount Hope Road around 8:15 p.m.

When the man was parked at Stewart’s Shops on Route 78, the suspect from the road rage incident, stabbed the victim, police say.

The suspect is described as being a white man with a slim build, around approximately 5’7” and a grey beard. He was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Town of Wallkill detectives at 845-692-6757.