32 Kids Missing In New York—Cops Need Your Help To Bring Them Home

Over 30 children from across New York State have been reported missing. Authorities are calling on the public to help them.

We are into the fourth month of 2025 and as of this writing, 32 children from across New York State remain missing.

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

Authorities are urging the public to step up and help them bring these children home. Take a look at these photos to see if you recognize anyone.

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What To Do If You See Any Of These Missing Children In New York?

If you can help, or if you spot one of these missing children in the future, you should call your local police department, New York State Police, or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

Info For Parents

Missing Rubber Stamp Vector THP Creative loading...

If you are the parent or guardian of one of the children listed as missing and your child has been located, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have their missing photo removed from their records. Hudson Valley Post obtained this information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

It's also possible you may recognize these missing vulnerable adults or college students.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State