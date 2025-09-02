Check your tickets! The $1.1 billion Powerball drawing producing over a quarter-million winning tickets in New York.

Monday's $1.1 billion Powerball drawing has come and gone.

No Winner For $1.1 Billion Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

Once again, no one won the Powerball jackpot. Despite no jackpot winner, New Yorkers are reminded to check their tickets because there are many winning tickets.

Nationwide, 10 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prize 124 tickets won $50,000 and 25 tickets won 150,000 in prizes.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were white balls 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and red Powerball 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 3.

Below are the number of winning tickets in New York State

Powerball With No PowerPlay

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

Second Prize: $1 million (1 winning ticket)

Third: Prize: $50,000 (9 winning tickets)

Fourth Prize: $100 (184 winning tickets)

Fifth Prize: $100 (496 winning tickets)

Sixth Prize: $7 ( 12,053 winning tickets)

Seventh Prize: $7 ( 10,737 winning tickets)

Eight Prize: $4 (77,920 winning tickets)

Ninth Prize: $4 (177,372 winning tickets)

Powerball With PowerPlay

Second Prize: $2 million (0 winning ticket)

Third: Prize: $150,000 (0 winning tickets)

Fourth Prize: $300 (20 winning tickets)

Fifth Prize: $300 (67 winning tickets)

Sixth Prize: $21 ( 1,808 winning tickets)

Seventh Prize: $21 (1,503 winning tickets)

Eight Prize: $12 (11,100 winning tickets)

Ninth Prize: $12 (24,610 winning tickets)

$1.3 Billion Jackpot

Because no one won Monday's jackpot prize, matching all the right numbers in the next drawing on Wednesday and taking the cash option could make one lucky winner $1.3 billion richer.

It would be the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

