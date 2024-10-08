30-Year-Old Hudson Valley Bakery Closed Due To “Exhaustion”

Owners say they are "mentally and physically exhausted."

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a steakhouse in Dutchess County is closing after the owners did some "soul searching." The final day for the eatery was Sunday. CLICK HERE to find more.

Now, we've learned a 30-year-old bakery from the Lower Hudson Valley has served its last customer.

Rockland County, New York Bakery Is Closed

Google Google loading...

Sunday, Oct. 6 was also the last day in business for Le Gateau Suisse Bakery in Orangeburg, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Owners say after 29 years working for Le Gateau Suisse and 20 years as the owner its time to retire.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"We are mentally and physically exhausted," owners wrote while announce the closing on Facebook. "The last 4 years (took) a toll on us. It wasn't a easy decision, since we love what we do, but (we must do right) for our family."

Google Google loading...

The bakery served its last customers on Sunday. It was popular for its traditional European desserts.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"We want to thank all of you for inviting us into your homes with our sweet treats and make your party a little sweeter," owners added.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.