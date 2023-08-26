3-Story Ropes Course Planned to Replace Attraction in Wappingers

Plans are in place to replace an iconic attraction on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger with a massive ropes course.

If you haven't tackled a ropes course you probably don't know the thrill of dangling several stories above the ground and using nothing but your balance and bravery to make it from one challenge to the next. Personally, I don't know that thrill because I have a deathly fear of heights. I can't even go on my roof to clean the gutters without hyperventilating, so a ropes course isn't something that I'd even consider doing.

The rest of my family, on the other hand, loves a good physical challenge at dizzying heights and has been on several ropes courses. However, they've had to travel out of the area to find one that's challenging enough. The enormous course at the Palisades Mall is one of their favorites. It's the world's largest indoor ropes course and takes up most of the center court of the mall. It even includes an impressive zip line.

Pretty soon, adventure seekers won't have to travel to experience the thrill of a ropes course. Challenge Towers Aerial Adventures has been hired to design a customer course that is being proposed on Route 9. Unfortunately, it will be replacing an iconic attraction that has been a Hudson Valley favorite for generations.

Plans have been submitted to the Town of Wappinger to erect the massive ropes course at DC Sports. According to the Planning Board, the structure would be added to the entertainment center at 1630 Route 9, just north of the village.

In order to make room for the new attraction, DC Sports has indicated that they plan to raze their iconic bumper boat pool. When Fun Central was opened back in the early 1990s, one of the highlights was the bumper boats. Located next to the miniature golf course on Route 9, it's been a popular family activity for over 30 years. According to paperwork, DC Sports is seeking permission to "modify (the) existing bumper boats pool and turn it into a three-story ropes course."

The Town of Wappingers Planning Board will undertake a conceptual review of the plans during its next meeting on September 6.

