3 Million New Yorkers Getting Surprise Checks In The Mail
New York State is sending out checks to millions of New Yorkers. Here's when yours will arrive and how much you can expect to get back.
On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that nearly three million New Yorkers are set to receive a combined $2.2 billion in tax relief.
Tax Relief Coming For 3 Million New Yorkers
New York State is bringing tax relief to most homeowners this summer and fall thanks to the state's School Tax Relief (STAR) program.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
“Summer is here — and it’s also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “From tax credits to child care assistance and much more, we’re continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets.”
Regional breakdown: For $2.2 billion in STAR tax relief for nearly 3 million New Yorkers:
Below is the regional breakdown.
The STAR program helps provide property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors across New York State.
How Much Money Can You Expect To Receive?
Some New York STAR recipients received a tax benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year. But most will receive this benefit in the form of a check.
Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit should receive a check between $350 to $600.
Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
Checks will be mailed out this summer and fall. Check deliveries start next week and will continue for the next few months.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
CLICK HERE to see your STAR Credit Delivery Schedule
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Keep Reading:
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor
[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28