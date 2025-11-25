3-Day Thanksgiving Snowstorm Will Cause Chaos In New York

A three-day lake-effect storm is lining up to hit New York right as millions hit the road. Forecasters say travel could shift from slow to dangerous in minutes.

A big holiday travel headache is brewing across New York.

Winter Storm Watches In Effect For Most Of New York

The Hudson Valley isn’t included, but if you’re heading north or west for Thanksgiving, be prepared for snow.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches from Western New York through Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country.

The watches start on Wednesday afternoon or evening, and all last until Saturday morning, Nov. 29.

This means the entire Thanksgiving holiday period is now in play for heavy lake-effect snow and damaging winds.

Counties include:

Western New York: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie, Wyoming, Genesee, Niagara

Central New York & the Mohawk Valley: Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer

North Country / Tug Hill: Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis

Dangerous Travel In Western New York, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country

Forecasters say heavy lake-effect bands could drop seven inches or more of lake-effect snow, with whiteout conditions, drifting snow, and wind gusts hitting 40–50 mph.

Officials say travel could become dangerous very quickly. Lake-effect snow is unpredictable, intense, and can go from zero to blizzard in minutes.

Travel during lake-effect snow can range from miserable to dangerous to avoid at all costs.

