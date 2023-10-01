3.4 Million Cars In New York State May Catch Fire, Park Outside
New York State car owners are being told to park these vehicles outside because of a "risk of fire."
Hyundai Motor America and Kia America have issued “park outside” recalls for more than 3.3 million vehicles due to the risk of fire, according to the United States Department of Transportation.
Kia and Hyundai Issue Recalls for 3.3M Vehicles, Advise Owners to Park Outside
Due to the new recall and risk of fire owners of the approximately 1.64 million select Hyundai and Genesis vehicles as well as owners of the about 1.73 million select Kia's are advised to park their vehicles outside and far away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired,
Reason For Recall
"The vehicle’s anti-lock brake system module could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short. An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving or parked," the United States Department of Transportation states.
As of this writing, there have been no reported crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.
However, there have been 21 related vehicle fires in the United States as well as 22 thermal incidents, including visible smoke, burning and melting in recalled Hyundai vehicles.
Kia has reported one engine compartment fire, three fires in the unit and six instances of melting components.
Owners can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app. Enter the vehicle, tires, car seat, or other vehicle equipment, and the app will push a notification if a recall is issued.
Vehicle owners can visit to see if their vehicle is under recall. If it is, vehicle owners should call their nearest dealership and schedule and appointment.
